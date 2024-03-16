Kant resident distributes Hizb ut-Tahrir videos through social media

A member of the religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir was detained in Panfilov district. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Chui region reported.

The service for countering extremism and illegal migration of the Internal Affair Department of Panfilov district found a Facebook account, where audio and video materials related to Hizb ut-Tahrir organization were distributed.

A criminal case was opened under article 332 «Production and distribution of extremist materials» of the Criminal Code.

Resident of Kant town, 38, was brought to the investigation service. He confessed to distributing materials of the religious extremist organization Hizb ut-Tahrir.

The investigation continues.