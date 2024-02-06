President Sadyr Japarov appoints new judges to local courts

The Council for Justice made proposals for the appointment of nine candidates to the positions of judges of local courts, addressed to President Sadyr Japarov. The press service of the head of state reported.

Taking into account additional materials presented by the relevant government bodies regarding the candidates, Sadyr Japarov agreed with the recommendations of the Council on eight candidates for the position of judges.

As for the remaining candidate, the head of state returned the materials to the Council after studying additional information and comments provided by various government bodies.

The President issued decrees on the appointment of judges for eight candidates, who were sent to the following courts to exercise judicial powers: