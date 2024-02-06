16:39
USD 89.43
EUR 96.29
RUB 0.98
English

President Sadyr Japarov appoints new judges to local courts

The Council for Justice made proposals for the appointment of nine candidates to the positions of judges of local courts, addressed to President Sadyr Japarov. The press service of the head of state reported.

Taking into account additional materials presented by the relevant government bodies regarding the candidates, Sadyr Japarov agreed with the recommendations of the Council on eight candidates for the position of judges.

As for the remaining candidate, the head of state returned the materials to the Council after studying additional information and comments provided by various government bodies.

The President issued decrees on the appointment of judges for eight candidates, who were sent to the following courts to exercise judicial powers:

  • Batken Regional Court — Almazbek Apyshev;
  • Osh Regional Court — Mirgul Dzhanalieva;
  • Kara-Suu District Court — Zhyldyz Kemelova;
  • Chui Regional Court — Tynara Abdieva, Tilek Abdyrashitov;
  • Issyk-Kul Regional Court — Symbat Kokshenova;
  • Administrative Court of Issyk-Kul Region — Zarina Abdykadyrova;
  • Leninsky District Court of Bishkek — Zholdoshbek Attokurov.
link: https://24.kg/english/286051/
views: 155
Print
Related
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan elects new judges of Supreme Court
Head of Supreme Court threatens Osh judges with tough measures
Constitutional Court of Kyrgyzstan abolishes right of citizens to matronymic
Decisions of Constitutional Court can be reviewed in Kyrgyzstan
Parliament adopts amendments to law on Constitutional Court in first reading
MP demands resignation of head of Constitutional Court
Issyk-Kul District Court loses 150 criminal and civil cases
Constitutional Court to consider contradictions in Civil Code
Complaint sent to disciplinary commission against 3 judges for illegal decisions
Court acquits ex-presidential representative to Parliament Kurmanbek Dyikanbaev
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Breakdown reported at Bishkek HPP Breakdown reported at Bishkek HPP
Russia ready to help eliminate consequences of accident at Bishkek HPP Russia ready to help eliminate consequences of accident at Bishkek HPP
Earthquake registered at night in Kyrgyzstan Earthquake registered at night in Kyrgyzstan
6 February, Tuesday
16:01
Sadyr Japarov signs decree on establishment of SCNS Academy Sadyr Japarov signs decree on establishment of SCNS Aca...
15:51
Weapons and ammunition confiscated from owner of Bolot market in Naryn region
14:49
President Sadyr Japarov appoints new judges to local courts
14:30
Search at 24.kg: Court dismisses complaints of news agency’s management
14:20
Death of Arstan Alai: Criminal case not initiated