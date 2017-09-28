PM of Kyrgyzstan to pay official visit to Russia for the first time in 26 years

Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Sapar Isakov will pay an official visit to the Russian Federation on September 29-30. Information Support Department of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

This is the first official visit of the Prime Minister of the Kyrgyz Republic to Russia since 1991. Before that, all the visits of the heads of government were working trips.

This is also Sapar Isakov’s first visit to Russia as Prime Minister. Within the framework of the official visit, the Prime Minister will be met by a silent drill team, and a ceremony of laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is planned.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan will hold a number of bilateral meetings. In particular, a meeting with the chairmen of the government of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev and the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin is planned.

As reported, the head of the government will get acquainted with the work of Skolkovo Innovation Center, the Moscow City program Safe City and the pavilion Kyrgyzstan located at VDNKh, will take part in the opening of a medical center.