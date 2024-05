Vladimir Putin awarded the Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to Russia Gulnara-Klara Samat with the Order of Friendship. The corresponding decree of the Russian president was posted on the portal of legal acts.

The Order of Friendship was also awarded to Muratbek Azymbakiev, head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Executive Office of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The awards were presented for a great contribution to strengthening relations of alliance and strategic partnership between Russia and Kyrgyzstan.