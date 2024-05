President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived in Moscow to participate in the anniversary summit of the Eurasian Economic Union and solemn events marking the 79th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

According to the press service of the head of state, the plane landed at Vnukovo 2 International Airport. Sadyr Japarov was met by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin.

As part of the visit, on May 8, the President, along with the heads of other member states of the Eurasian Economic Union, will take part in the anniversary meeting of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council, dedicated to the 10anniversary of signing of the Treaty on the Eurasian Economic Union.

Sadyr Japarov will attend the Victory Day parade on May 9.