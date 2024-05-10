Vladimir Putin submits Mishustin's candidacy for post of Prime Minister

Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted to the State Duma the candidacy of Mikhail Mishustin for the post of Prime Minister. RIA-Novosti reported, citing the State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin.

It is noted that immediately after the inauguration of Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Cabinet of Ministers under the leadership of Mikhail Mishustin resigned.

The candidacy of the Prime Minister will be approved at a plenary meeting of the State Duma on May 10. By law, the head of government is appointed by the president after his candidacy is approved by the State Duma. The new prime minister, no later than a week after his appointment, submits to the president proposals on the structure of federal executive bodies.

Within 14 days, the chairman of the government submits to the State Duma for approval the candidacies of deputy prime ministers and federal ministers, except for the heads of the security bloc and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for whom a special procedure applies.