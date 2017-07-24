11:43
Kyrgyzstanis take part in Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race

Kyrgyzstanis took part in the 29th Bosphorus Cross-Continental Swimming Race, which was held the day before in Istanbul, Turkey.

2,338 people from more than 40 countries took part in the race organized by the National Olympic Committee of Turkey.

Maya Dzhumakeeva took the 62nd place among women in the age category F (40–44 years), Samat Budaichiev became the 41st, Rustam Khalikov — the 80th, Zhapar Usenov — 148th place in E category (35–39 years), and Aibek Kurenkeev — 147th place in the category D (30–34 years) among men.

Evgeny Eliseev from Russia took the 1st place, Dogukan Ulac (KKTC) — the 2nd and Erge Can Gezmis (Turkey) — the 3rd place.

The uniqueness of the competitions that have been held since 1989 is that Istanbul is located on two continents divided by the Bosporus Strait. Thus, swimmers can swim from Asia to Europe. The length of the route is 6.5 kilometers.
