16:01
+28
USD 69.58
EUR 79.34
RUB 1.16
English

Turkey satisfied with change in constitutive personnel of Sebat

Turkey is satisfied with the change in the constitutive personnel of the international educational school Sebat (now Sapat — Note of 24.kg news agency), Turkish Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Metin Kılıç said today at a press conference.

Now the government of Kyrgyzstan bears responsibility for the school.

«We know that the Ministry of Education entered the constitutive personnel of Sapat schools. The government has an opportunity to influence and monitor the educational and upbringing processes of schools," Metin Kılıç said.

The Ambassador added that Turkey specially created an alternative to Sebat — the educational state fund Maarif.

«When we asked to close the schools of Fethullah Gülen, some governments said they didn’t know what to do with the students. Therefore, Turkey created Maarif, which can open modern schools in other countries," the Ambassador said.

According to him, the opening of educational institutions Maarif in Kyrgyzstan hasn’t yet been discussed, there was only a proposal from Turkey.

Recall, after the failed coup in 2016 in Turkey, in whose organization Fethullah Gülen was accused, the government of Recep Erdogan asked to close Sebat schools. They allegedly belong to the supporters of Gülen and preach his teaching. Kyrgyzstan refused to comply with Ankara's request. It was decided to rename schools in Sapat and re-register educational institutions.
link:
views: 92
Print
Related
Relations between Turkey and Kyrgyzstan do not depend on position of leaders
Turkey disappointed at meeting of Chubak azhi Jalilov with Fethullah Gülen
Supreme Court of Canada makes final decision on suit of Sistem Mühendislik
Relatives of Boeing crash victims go on vacation to Turkey
About 710,000 Kyrgyz citizens - labor migrants
Speaker of Parliament invites Azerbaijan to observe presidential elections 2017
Intensification of contacts with Turkey necessary-Speaker of Kyrgyz Parliament
Parliamentary Speaker - first from Kyrgyzstan visited Turkey after coup attempt
Elektromed Elektronik confirms payment of $ 35 million to Almazbek Atambayev
Victims of Boeing 747 crash prepare documents for compensation
Popular
3 people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Tokmak road 3 people killed in traffic accident on Bishkek-Tokmak road
Brad Brenneman: Kyrgyzstan is land of triumphant individual Brad Brenneman: Kyrgyzstan is land of triumphant individual
Chairman of Constitutional Chamber did not spend anything in 2016 Chairman of Constitutional Chamber did not spend anything in 2016
Chairwoman of Supreme Court earns 1,211 mln soms in 2016 Chairwoman of Supreme Court earns 1,211 mln soms in 2016