Accused of incitement of ethnic hatred also intends to run for president's post

Accused of incitement of ethnic hatred Igor Trofimov intends to run for presidency, the CEC informed 24.kg news agency.

According to the Deputy Chairwoman of the commission Atyr Abdrakhmatova, Igor Trofimov submitted documents on self-nomination.

According to 24.kg news agency, on May 19, the Sverdlovsk Department of Interior instituted criminal proceedings against Igor Trofimov on the article «Inciting interethnic, interethnic and interreligious hostility» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. The occasion was his post in social networks. Scandal text was deleted, and the account was blocked.

He created the fund, then transformed it into a human rights center named after Sergius of Radonezh and Manas the Magnanimous. This organization wasn’t registered with the Ministry of Justice.

Igor Trofimov was detained on May 31 and placed in SIZO-1, where he awaits trial.

Earlier, the CEC received 16 applications from citizens of the KR on self-nomination and three decisions of political parties on nominating their representatives to participate in the election race.
