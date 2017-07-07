Traffic rules mostly violated by drivers in Kyrgyzstan

87.2 percent of traffic accidents (2,583 cases), which were recorded in the first six months of 2017, were caused by drivers. Such data were presented today at the press conference by the Deputy Head of the Main Patrol Police Department Ymanaly Sarkulov.

According to him, other 7 percent of accidents happened because of pedestrians, the rest were caused by cyclists and other reasons.

About 36.8 percent of the total number of accidents — collision of cars, 7.9 — overturning, 41.8 — hitting of pedestrians, 7.1 — hitting an obstacle, 1.6 — hitting of standing transport, 1.9 — hitting of cyclists.