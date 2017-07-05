State Duma asks Putin to allow Kyrgyzstanis to work with national licenses

The deputies of the State Duma of Russia at a plenary meeting unanimously adopted a resolution on the appeal «To President Vladimir Putin on the issue of granting citizens of Kyrgyzstan the right to drive vehicles while carrying out entrepreneurial and labor activities.»

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic , the draft resolution was submitted by the Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots.

The appeal states that the need to obtain Russian driving licenses for foreigners, as stipulated in the current legislation, is largely caused by their lack of knowledge of the Russian language. However, Kyrgyz people know it well, since Russian has the status of official language.