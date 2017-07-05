16:31
Single People's Candidate movement created in Kyrgyzstan

The social and political movement Single People’s Candidate was created in Kyrgyzstan. Ex-Ombudsman Bakyt Amanbayev, former parliament deputies Mukar Cholponbaev, Bodosh Mamyrova, Ulukbek Kochkorov and journalist Naryn Aiyp stated it in Bishkek today.

The initiators of the creation of the movement gathered to discuss the issues of cooperation of political forces and civil activists for nominating a single presidential candidate from the people.

«The movement was created to unite all sober minded, progressive patriotic political forces to nominate a single candidate for the post of head of state," the initiators of its creation explained.

Presidential elections will be held in Kyrgyzstan on October 15, 2017.

15 people have submitted applications to CEC for registration as candidates for the presidency.
