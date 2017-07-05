14:18
Land owners demand execution of order at General Staff building

Owners of the land plots in Lesnoye village hold a protest in front of the building of the General Staff of Defense in the capital.

According to them, they had land plots in Semetey residential area. In 2009, they received documents for them. But Manas Airport, next to which the area is located, needed their territory for the construction of an additional runway. Then the residents were allocated land plots from the reserve of the Ministry of Defense in Lugovoye village.

All the permits for the plots in the new place have been received, there is an order from the Defense Committee to terminate the lease with 12 citizens who cultivate clover there. But this order is still not executed. People can not begin construction of housing.
