Cadastral plan to replace red and green land ownership books

With the adoption of the new version of the Land Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, the system for issuing land ownership documents is undergoing significant changes. Instead of the familiar red and green ownership books, landowners will now receive a unified cadastral plan. Deputy Director of the State Agency for Land Resources, Cadastre, Geodesy, and Cartography Zhakshylyk Toktosunov announced at a press conference.

He explained that the main goal of the reform is to unify documentation, eliminate duplication, and reduce corruption risks and opportunities for forgery.

When should landowners replace their documents?

According to Zhakshylyk Toktosunov, existing red and green ownership books remain valid until the land plot is transferred or sold. Owners do not need to take any action in advance.

«Red and green books remain valid, but they must be replaced when transactions are made. The new owner will be required to obtain a cadastral plan,» he said.

The cadastral plan will be issued for a fee, costing approximately 1,400 soms.

Digital format and protection against forgery

Previously, state acts were issued only in paper form, but the new system introduces a digital cadastral plan. It will be accessible through Tunduk electronic services portal.

Any citizen will be able to verify the authenticity of the document online, simplifying property checks during real estate transactions. Verification can be done by entering the property identification code available on the website darek.kg.

The new cadastral plan will also include a QR code for authenticity verification.

What does the cadastral plan include?

The document becomes a legal proof of ownership and functions as a «passport» for the property. It will include key information such as:

  • plot number and land category;
  • designated use, size, and location;
  • map and coordinates of the plot;
  • information on rights and restrictions;
  • data on the owner and past transactions.

It is noted that pending legal disputes over the land are grounds for refusing to issue a cadastral plan. If the land boundaries are already established, the plan can be issued within one working day.
