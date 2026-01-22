SCNS returns 11 hectares of Karagachevaya Grove to state

The State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) announced the return of another illegally privatized asset to the state—a large plot of land belonging to the National Academy of Sciences.
According to the state committee, as part of a criminal investigation into a crime under Part 1 of Article 336 (Corruption) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic, the 11.2-hectare plot, previously sold in parts to private individuals, was returned to the state.
After all the necessary registration procedures, the land was returned to the state.
The SCNS emphasizes that efforts to return illegally transferred assets are ongoing. Investigative measures are underway to recover other improperly privatized assets of the National Academy of Sciences of the Kyrgyz Republic.