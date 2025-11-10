80 ha of land associated with Kamchi Kolbaev's crime group returned to state

As part of a criminal investigation into the financing of organized crime groups and money laundering, cases of extortion from business representatives have been detected. These funds were intended to further finance Kamchybek Asanbek’s (Kamchi Kolbaev) organized crime group.

Following investigative and operational measures, 80 hectares of land in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region have been returned to the state.

Kamchi Kolbaev (also known as Kolya-Kyrgyz and Kamchi Bishkeksky) is a leading figure in Kyrgyzstan’s organized crime and a crime boss. He was killed on October 4, 2023, during his detention by law enforcement officers.