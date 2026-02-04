12:34
Digital registry of available land plots to be created in Bishkek

A digital registry of available land plots will be created in Kyrgyzstan’s capital, Bishkek. The announcement was made by First Vice Mayor Mirlan Baigonchokov at a meeting of the Bishkek City Council’s Standing Commission on Economy, Budget, Finance, and Investments.

According to him, relevant work is already underway at the municipal level, with plans to digitize the entire city.

«We will be able to provide information on which land plots are leased and where free plots are available,» he added.

Meanwhile, Bishkek Vice Mayor Azamat Kadyrov said at a joint meeting of Emgek and Zhany Kuch factions that 49 billion soms will be allocated for the development of newly annexed territories.
