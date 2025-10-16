13:10
Over 6,000 residents legalize their land plots in Bishkek's Leninsky district

Residents of Bishkek’s Leninsky and Pervomaisky akimiats received decrees during the land amnesty. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, 78 commission meetings were held in Pervomaisky district, 6,801 applications were reviewed, and 2,316 decrees were issued.

Since the land amnesty began, over 6,000 residents have received decrees in Leninsky district.

This initiative has enabled many families to legalize their land plots and obtain the necessary documents.

The municipality noted that applications are being reviewed and decisions are being made on an ongoing basis in all districts of the city.
