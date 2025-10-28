16:48
SCNS returns 226 hectares of land in Chui region to state

Following an inspection, 226 hectares of land in Issyk-Ata district of Chui region have been returned to state ownership. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

According to it, these plots were illegally transferred from municipal ownership in 1992 — 1994 and used by local residents for agricultural work for decades.

It was also found out that certain local government officials and employees had been illegally transferring land to citizens for crop cultivation for a long time without following established procedures for registering it as municipal or state property. Moreover, rental payments were not transferred to the budget.
link: https://24.kg/english/348852/
views: 161
