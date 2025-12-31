Nine land plots offered in Kyrgyzstan for solar and small hydropower projects

Kyrgyzstan has announced a tender for the allocation of land plots to implement renewable energy projects, including the construction of solar power plants and small hydropower plants in several regions of the country.

According to the Green Energy Fund, nine land plots have been put up for tender in Jalal-Abad, Batken, Osh and Issyk-Kul regions. The plot sizes range from less than one hectare to 760 hectares, allowing for both small-scale and large energy projects.

Three plots are designated for the construction of solar power plants, while the remaining sites are intended for small hydropower facilities. Authorities expect that the implementation of these projects will increase the share of green energy, reduce the burden on traditional electricity sources, and attract private investment to the regions.

The results of the tender are scheduled to be announced on February 11, 2026. Until then, potential investors may submit applications and the required documentation.

The fund emphasized that the development of renewable energy sources remains one of the key priorities of the state policy in the energy sector and sustainable development.