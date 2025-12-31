11:50
USD 87.42
EUR 102.87
RUB 1.12
English

Nine land plots offered in Kyrgyzstan for solar and small hydropower projects

Kyrgyzstan has announced a tender for the allocation of land plots to implement renewable energy projects, including the construction of solar power plants and small hydropower plants in several regions of the country.

According to the Green Energy Fund, nine land plots have been put up for tender in Jalal-Abad, Batken, Osh and Issyk-Kul regions. The plot sizes range from less than one hectare to 760 hectares, allowing for both small-scale and large energy projects.

Three plots are designated for the construction of solar power plants, while the remaining sites are intended for small hydropower facilities. Authorities expect that the implementation of these projects will increase the share of green energy, reduce the burden on traditional electricity sources, and attract private investment to the regions.

The results of the tender are scheduled to be announced on February 11, 2026. Until then, potential investors may submit applications and the required documentation.

The fund emphasized that the development of renewable energy sources remains one of the key priorities of the state policy in the energy sector and sustainable development.
link: https://24.kg/english/356797/
views: 117
Print
Related
2.4 hectares of agricultural land returned to state in Jeti-Oguz district
Autotransformer for Kurpsai HPP to be delivered ahead of schedule
Cadastral plan to replace red and green land ownership books
Second hydroelectric unit at Uch-Kurgan HPP undergoes modernization
Bishkek–Osh alternative tunnel project expanded to include 2 small HPPs
80 ha of land associated with Kamchi Kolbaev's crime group returned to state
Azerbaijan-Kyrgyzstan Development Fund to finance construction of HPP
SCNS returns 226 hectares of land in Chui region to state
Sadyr Japarov promises complete energy independence in 2.5 years
Over 6,000 residents legalize their land plots in Bishkek's Leninsky district
Popular
Waste-to-energy plant opened in Bishkek Waste-to-energy plant opened in Bishkek
ACRA upgrades Kyrgyzstan's long-term credit rating to BB- ACRA upgrades Kyrgyzstan's long-term credit rating to BB-
Red Crescent donates 41 first-aid kits to Defense Ministry Military Hospital Red Crescent donates 41 first-aid kits to Defense Ministry Military Hospital
Magnitude 3.5 earthquake at epicenter recorded in Kyrgyzstan Magnitude 3.5 earthquake at epicenter recorded in Kyrgyzstan
31 December, Wednesday
11:37
More than 500 workers at Mailuu-Suu Lamp Plant sent on unpaid leave More than 500 workers at Mailuu-Suu Lamp Plant sent on...
11:34
Customs brings over 156 billion soms to Kyrgyzstan’s budget
11:14
Nine land plots offered in Kyrgyzstan for solar and small hydropower projects
10:14
Swimmer Denis Petrashov named Athlete of the Year in Kyrgyzstan
10:11
EAEU extends registration of medical devices under national rules