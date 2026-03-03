Kyrgyzstan changes rules for allocation of state land

A new draft law proposing major changes to the Land Code has appeared on the single public discussion portal. The document, prepared at the direction of Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev, aims to make land policy more understandable, transparent, and convenient for the implementation of large investment projects.

The draft law, for the first time, clearly defines an investment agreement—a formal contract between the state and an investor that regulates the rights and obligations of the parties. It is through such agreements that large projects valued at 1 billion soms and above are attracted to the country. The drafters note that current regulations are often interpreted differently, leading to delays, disputes, and the risk of subsequent litigation.

The proposed amendments also change the procedure for allocating state-owned land plots. Now, the Cabinet of Ministers will determine the terms of land transfer to both Kyrgyz citizens and foreign investors.

The draft law stipulates that land plots for the implementation of national projects may be allocated for temporary use for up to 50 years.

Moreover, a phased extension of use rights is permitted, provided the investor fulfills all obligations.

Particular attention is paid to eliminating legal uncertainty: it clarifies when land can be transferred free of charge, in which cases an auction is required, and how the state can contribute land plots to the authorized capital of companies with state participation. According to the drafters, these provisions will close legislative gaps and reduce administrative barriers.

The explanatory note to the draft emphasizes that the adopted amendments are aimed at protecting investors, increasing the country’s investment attractiveness, and accelerating the implementation of projects that are important for the economy of Kyrgyzstan. The document has been posted for public comment, and anyone interested can submit their suggestions and comments within the specified deadline.