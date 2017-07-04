Speaker admits: Kyrgyzstan shall solve Eurasian problems itself

The Speaker of the Parliament Chynybai Tursunbekov admitted that Kyrgyzstan should solve its Eurasian problems by itself. He told journalists about this today.

According to him, the Eurasian Economic Union is always in the center of attention of its leaders. Parliaments of the two countries (the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation ) regularly discuss this issue. This was discussed at the meeting of the Speaker of the Parliament with State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. He stalked about the EEU also with the Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko.