Speaker admits: Kyrgyzstan shall solve Eurasian problems itself

The Speaker of the Parliament Chynybai Tursunbekov admitted that
According to him, the Eurasian Economic Union is always in the center of attention of its leaders. Parliaments of the two countries (the
«When we see positive results of work in the EEU, we are happy. When we see problems, we discuss them and look for ways out. There are, of course, some moments. We have entered the alliance only two years ago. From the Kyrgyz side, we need to do a lot: phytosanitary, veterinary laboratories, and many other issues. We must solve the problems ourselves. But most importantly, the leadership of