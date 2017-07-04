19:58
Speaker admits: Kyrgyzstan shall solve Eurasian problems itself

The Speaker of the Parliament Chynybai Tursunbekov admitted that Kyrgyzstan should solve its Eurasian problems by itself. He told journalists about this today.

According to him, the Eurasian Economic Union is always in the center of attention of its leaders. Parliaments of the two countries (the Kyrgyz Republic and the Russian Federation) regularly discuss this issue. This was discussed at the meeting of the Speaker of the Parliament with State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. He stalked about the EEU also with the Chairwoman of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko.

«When we see positive results of work in the EEU, we are happy. When we see problems, we discuss them and look for ways out. There are, of course, some moments. We have entered the alliance only two years ago. From the Kyrgyz side, we need to do a lot: phytosanitary, veterinary laboratories, and many other issues. We must solve the problems ourselves. But most importantly, the leadership of Kyrgyzstan believes that there is no and can’t be alternative to this union," Chynybai Tursunbekov concluded.
