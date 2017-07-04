Chynybai Tursunbekov names greatest friend of Kyrgyzstan

Speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Chynybai Tursunbekov told about the greatest friend of Kyrgyzstan . He stated this today during a meeting with the Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia Valentina Matviyenko.

The Speaker expressed gratitude to the colleague for the fact that she agreed personally to take part in «Children of the Commonwealth» Forum. It takes place on Issyk-Kul Lake shore for the 5th time.

Valentina Ivanovna, you are loved and respected. You are known as the greatest friend of our Kyrgyzstan. Chynybai Tursunbekov

«Our main task is to give the younger generation care and support. After all, children are the most important wealth of our lives. I am glad that the organization of the forum is becoming a tradition. I am grateful to you and the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly for supporting the project," Chynybai Tursunbekov said.

«I am sure that your visit will give a new impetus to the development and strengthening of the strategic partnership and allied spirit between Kyrgyzstan and Russia . We have an opportunity to discuss all pressing issues and get specific answers," he added.

International cultural and educational forum «Children of the Commonwealth» is a project of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS. The goal is to form a new format for communication between the representatives of the CIS education systems for preserving and enhancing the moral and cultural traditions and achievements of schoolchildren and young people. Participants of the forum are schoolchildren from the CIS countries, school creative teams, representatives of school, student and parental self-government bodies, teachers, representatives of board of trustees, municipal and other councils, scientists. The organizers of the event are the Parliament and the Interparliamentary Assembly of the CIS, headed by Valentina Matviyenko.