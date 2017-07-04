10:13
+35
USD 69.37
EUR 78.93
RUB 1.18
English

Valentina Matvienko tells President about Forum “Children of Commonwealth"

The Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko told the President of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Atambayev about the Forum «Children of the Commonwealth».

She noted that she was glad to meet with the head of the Kyrgyz Republic. «Time flies so fast. The last time I was here in 2014, almost 3 years have passed, but I remember that pleasant trip. This visit is at the invitation of the Speaker of the Parliament," Valentina Matviyenko said.

«We organize the international cultural and educational forum of the CIS countries «Children of the Commonwealth» for the fifth time. I want to thank you personally for your support. This is very important when children of the CIS countries, teachers attend such a forum. In this way, we create a single humanitarian space. I would like to see the children feel that they live in the CIS space, and keep the traditions of friendship that have bound us for many years. Thank you for your support," she added.

The Forum «Children of the Commonwealth» will be held from July 3 to 6 on the shore of Issyk-Kul Lake.
