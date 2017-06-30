19:51
PM promises to repair wrecking bridge in two months

The government will allocate 50 million soms for reconstruction of bridge on Aktal-Chat-Kazarman highway in Ak-Talaa district. Press service of the Cabinet reported.

According to it, during a trip to Naryn region, Prime Minister Sooronbay Jeenbekov got acquainted with the state of the bridge with a length of 140 meters. It was built in the 60s of the last century.

Due to the flooding of supports since March 2017, the bridge fell in disrepair. The commission found out that three bridge pillars were flooded because of the rising water level in Naryn River so the traffic movement through the bridge was temporarily closed.

During meeting with local residents, the head of the Cabinet promised that the government would allocate 50 million soms for the repair of this facility, and instructed the Ministry of Transport to complete the works and resume transport communication through the bridge until September.
