Bridge over Alamedin river to be built in Bishkek for 128 million soms

A bridge over Alamedin river will be built in Bishkek. The public procurement portal reports.

According to its data, the tender was announced by the Department of Transport and Road Infrastructure Development of the City Hall. It is planned to spend 128,687,067 soms on the construction.

The bridge will be built on Zhibek Zholu Avenue. It is planned to complete the work by the end of the year.

It should be noted that there is already a bridge on this site, but the municipality previously reported the need to expand it.