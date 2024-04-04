New roads and bridge to appear in southern part of Bishkek

Construction of a road continuing Zhukeyev-Pudovkin Street from Tokombaev Street to Gazprom school has started. The press service of the City Hall reported.
According to it, a 1.2-kilometer-long bridge across South Big Chui Canal will be built there.
In the future, a new street will appear from Kuttubaev Street to Maarif school, and Moldobasanov Street will be continued from Baytik Baatyr Street to Zhukeyev-Pudovkin Street.
A street will also be built that will connect Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, Baytik Baatyr and Zhukeyev-Pudovkin streets.