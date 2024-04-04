17:06
New roads and bridge to appear in southern part of Bishkek

Construction of a road continuing Zhukeyev-Pudovkin Street from Tokombaev Street to Gazprom school has started. The press service of the City Hall reported.

According to it, a 1.2-kilometer-long bridge across South Big Chui Canal will be built there.

In the future, a new street will appear from Kuttubaev Street to Maarif school, and Moldobasanov Street will be continued from Baytik Baatyr Street to Zhukeyev-Pudovkin Street.

A street will also be built that will connect Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, Baytik Baatyr and Zhukeyev-Pudovkin streets.

«Such measures are being taken to develop the road infrastructure in the south-eastern part of the capital and provide transport corridors connecting the south-western and south-eastern parts of Bishkek. The roads will be built using investments from construction companies; about 240 million soms are provided,» the City Hall noted.
