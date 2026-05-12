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2,500 structures dismantled as part of improvement efforts in Bishkek

During a meeting with residents of Sverdlovsky district, Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev announced that city authorities continue their systematic efforts to restore order and develop the capital’s infrastructure.

According to him, approximately 2,500 illegal structures were dismantled in Bishkek in the first quarter. Concurrently, improvement and repair work is underway on urban infrastructure. In total, more than 9,000 repairs are planned throughout the city in 2026.

The mayor emphasized that all work is being carried out in stages and strictly within the law. When illegal structures are identified, appropriate measures are taken, and authorized agencies are involved if necessary.

He also noted that city residents had previously been offered various solutions, but some proposals were not supported.

«If there are any doubts about the legality of our actions, you can contact the prosecutor’s office and other competent authorities,» the mayor stated.
link: https://24.kg/english/373465/
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2,500 structures dismantled as part of improvement efforts in Bishkek