Kyrgyzstan updates rules for foreign media operations

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has approved new procedures for opening representative offices of foreign media outlets and accrediting their journalists in the country. The document was adopted within the framework of the Law «On Mass Media.»

Under the new regulation, separate procedures have been established for the opening of foreign media offices in Kyrgyzstan and for the accreditation of foreign correspondents.

The powers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic have also been expanded. Now, the ministry will officially issue permits for the establishment of foreign media offices in the country. Previously, this responsibility belonged to the Ministry of Justice.

Simultaneously, the Cabinet of Ministers repealed previous government decrees from 2000 and 2017 regulating the accreditation of foreign journalists.

The new rules will come into force in ten days.