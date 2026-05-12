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Kyrgyzstan and Japan intend to eliminate double taxation

The Parliament’s Committee on International Affairs, Defense, Security, and Migration reviewed the draft law «On Ratification of the Agreement between the Kyrgyz Republic and Japan on the Elimination of Double Taxation with Respect to Taxes on Income and the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance, signed on December 19, 2025, in Tokyo.»

As Deputy Minister of Economy and Commerce Iskender Asylkulov noted, this draft law is necessary to develop a common approach to the relationship between the tax legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic and Japan, which would simultaneously reflect national provisions in the tax legislation of the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The draft law represents a unified solution to the common problems and challenges that arise in the legal sphere of international double taxation,» he added.

Deputy Gulya Kozhokulova asked whether the agreement would also address pension issues for citizens of Kyrgyzstan working in Japan and paying contributions there. The deputy minister responded that the agreement only addressed tax issues, while pension issues needed to be addressed through other agreements.

Ultimately, the committee approved the agreement in first reading.
link: https://24.kg/english/373477/
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