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Presidential salary supplements introduced for scientists in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has introduced changes to the remuneration system for employees of scientific and scientific-technical organizations, aiming to improve research efficiency, provide financial incentives, and enhance working conditions in the scientific sector.

According to the decree, new presidential compensation payments will be introduced for staff in research institutions.

The additional payments are set as follows:

  • 15,000 soms for administrative, managerial, and core scientific personnel;
  • 5,000 soms for technical and junior staff.

The compensation will not be included in the calculation of bonuses, allowances, or payments for work in high-altitude and remote areas. It will be paid only for actual hours worked.

For employees working part-time, the payment will be calculated proportionally based on workload.

The Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan has been instructed to include the necessary adjustments in the state budget for 2026–2028.

The decree was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and applies to legal relations from April 1, 2026.
link: https://24.kg/english/373491/
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