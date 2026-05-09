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Central Asian leaders to skip Moscow’s May 9 parade for first time in 7 years

The list of foreign guests published by the Kremlin for the May 9 events in Moscow does not include the presidents of the Central Asian countries, Telegram channel Politik CA reports.

This will be the first Victory Day parade since 2018 to take place without the participation of the region’s leaders.

Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov stated that this year Moscow «did not specifically invite foreign guests,» unlike in 2025.

Among those expected to attend the parade are President of Abkhazia Badra Gunba and his wife, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, Malaysia’s King Sultan Ibrahim, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, President of South Ossetia Alan Gagloyev, President of Republika Srpska (Bosnia and Herzegovina) Siniša Karan, Speaker of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska Nenad Stevandić and his wife, as well as leader of the Alliance of Independent Social Democrats of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik and his wife.
link: https://24.kg/english/373177/
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