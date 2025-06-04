16:30
Road expansion planned at Chui–Kurmanjan Datka intersection in Bishkek

The Bishkek City Hall is preparing to expand the roadway at the intersection of Chui Avenue and Kurmanjan Datka Street. Demolition of structures located within the planned expansion zone will begin in the near future.

Deputy Mayor Zhamalbek Yrshaliev told 24.kg news agency that some property owners had previously signed agreements obligating them to vacate the area without compensation, if road expansion was to take place.

«We are going to start the demolition. These owners have signed commitments stating that if expansion occurs, they must vacate the land themselves,» he said.

The work affects areas along Chui Avenue and Kurmanjan Datka Street, including the area between them. According to the Vice Mayor, similar conditions apply to all objects whose owners have signed the relevant agreements.

The City Hall calls on citizens to take the measures aimed at improving the city’s infrastructure with understanding.
