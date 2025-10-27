Bus station to be built near new Osh market in Bishkek

The draft General Plan of Bishkek until 2050 envisions a large-scale modernization of the capital’s transport infrastructure. Key projects include the construction of a bus station near the new Osh market along Bishkek — Manas International Airport highway. This facility is designed to accommodate growing intercity and suburban passenger traffic.

Furthermore, the plan includes the construction of transport and logistics complexes along Almaty — Bishkek — Tashkent bypass highway. Their purpose is to redistribute transit freight flows.

The project includes a number of other measures:

Reconstruction of Manas Airport, including the construction of a second runway, a new terminal, and an aircraft maintenance center. This will help handle projected passenger and cargo volumes.

Construction of a 175-kilometer railway bypassing Bishkek’s built-up areas. The line will relieve congestion on the existing railway and facilitate the development of suburban and intracity travel. An 11.2-kilometer branch to Manas Airport and the construction of a new station are also planned.

The creation of a fully-fledged 89-kilometer bypass road around the capital is necessary to accommodate transit traffic and redistribute agglomeration flows, as well as to provide additional exits from the southern districts of the city.

The planned southern section of the bypass road will be 49.4 kilometers long, while the northern section will be 39.4 kilometers long. The project includes the construction and reconstruction of 15 multi-level interchanges, two railroad overpasses, and off-street pedestrian crossings.

The day before, Bishkek City Hall announced the start of public hearings on the draft General Plan for the capital through 2050. They will be held on December 24-25, 2025 across city districts.