Ex-Presidential Envoy Ziyadin Zhamaldinov placed under house arrest

Former member of the Zhogorku Kenesh of Kyrgyzstan, Ziyadin Zhamaldinov, has been placed under house arrest. The press service of the Pervomaisky District Court in Bishkek reported.

The court decision was made on May 1 after granting a request from an investigator of the Investigative Service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs. The preventive measure was changed from detention to house arrest.

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Previously, Zhamaldinov was expected to remain in custody until June 10 under an earlier court ruling.

He was detained in connection with a criminal case related to his period of service as the Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Osh region. He was charged under Articles 41 (Part 2) and 263 (Part 1) of the Criminal Code of Kyrgyzstan (Organizing the financing of organized groups and criminal organizations).

Ziyadin Zhamaldinov served as a deputy of the Zhogorku Kenesh in its 3rd, 4th, and 6th convocations. From July 2021 to April 2023, he held the position of Presidential Envoy to Osh region.