Thousands of meters of fishing nets removed from water bodies in May

Inspectors from the Environmental and Technical Supervision Service conducted inspections during the May holidays. The press service of the Ministry of Natural Resources, Ecology, and Technical Supervision of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

It is noted that from May 1 to 10, at least 125 inspections were conducted and 137 violations of environmental and technical safety were identified.

Over the course of 10 days, the following were removed from the bottom of water bodies:

from Issyk-Kul Lake — 3,700 meters of fishing nets;

from Toktogul reservoir — 2,900 meters of fishing nets;

from Orto-Tokoy reservoir — 500 meters of fishing nets;

from Son-Kul Lake — 300 meters of fishing nets;

from Kirov reservoir — 1,500 meters of fishing nets and 300 kilograms of garbage.

According to the ministry, 46,300 meters of old synthetic nets and 1,060 kilograms of waste have been removed from the bottom of reservoirs since the beginning of 2026.

The Ministry of Natural Resources noted that these «death nets» have continued to destroy fish, aquatic animals, and the entire ecosystem of reservoirs for years.

As a result of these raids, fines have been imposed and lawsuits filed totaling 416,658 million soms since the beginning of the year.