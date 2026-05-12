Residents of Batken region raise schools, roads, mudflow protection issues

The Presidential Plenipotentiary Representative in Batken region, Mamyrzhan Rakhimov, held a meeting with residents of Uch-Korgon rural area in Kadamdzhai district.

According to the press service of the presidential envoy, the meeting was held on the instruction of President Sadyr Japarov. Around 300 people took part, and more than 40 residents raised their concerns and questions.

The main issues discussed included the construction of schools, kindergartens, and feldsher-midwife stations, providing new residential areas with electricity, access to irrigation and drinking water, repair of internal roads, and the construction of mudflow protection dams.

Some of the complaints were resolved on the spot, while remaining issues were assigned to relevant government agencies for further review and action.

Regional and local government officials also attended the meeting. Authorities noted that similar meetings will continue to be held in other districts and cities across Batken region.