Kiosks and canopies banned in multi-story building courtyards in Bishkek

The Ministry of Construction, Architecture, Housing, and Communal Services of Kyrgyzstan has banned the placement of lightweight structures in the courtyards of apartment buildings in Bishkek. The corresponding order was signed by Minister Nurdan Oruntaev.

The decision was made following numerous complaints from apartment building residents and to prevent chaotic development and preserve the city’s architectural appearance.

According to the document, the ban applies to kiosks, pavilions, canopies, metal awnings, garages, and other temporary structures placed in courtyards. An exception is made only for water vending machines.

Relevant departments have been instructed to suspend the issuance of new permits for the installation of such structures and the renewal of existing ones until a separate regulation governing their placement is adopted.

The Department of State Architectural and Construction Control is responsible for ensuring compliance with these requirements, monitoring and taking action against violators.