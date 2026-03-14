About 39 billion soms needed for development of new territories in Bishkek

Approximately 39 billion soms are needed for the development of new territories in Bishkek. It was announced in the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) at a joint meeting of Ishenim and Ala-Too deputy groups.

Deputies asked the official how the calculations were conducted to determine the amount of funds required for the city’s development as part of the administrative-territorial reform.

According to Azamat Kadyrov, the calculations have been prepared. Preliminary data shows that at least 39 billion soms are needed for the development of the annexed territories.

He added that these funds are extra-budgetary. The funding is intended for the construction of utilities and infrastructure development.