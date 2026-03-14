14:37
USD 87.45
EUR 100.09
RUB 1.10
English

About 39 billion soms needed for development of new territories in Bishkek

Approximately 39 billion soms are needed for the development of new territories in Bishkek. It was announced in the Zhogorku Kenesh (Parliament) at a joint meeting of Ishenim and Ala-Too deputy groups.

Deputies asked the official how the calculations were conducted to determine the amount of funds required for the city’s development as part of the administrative-territorial reform.

According to Azamat Kadyrov, the calculations have been prepared. Preliminary data shows that at least 39 billion soms are needed for the development of the annexed territories.

He added that these funds are extra-budgetary. The funding is intended for the construction of utilities and infrastructure development.
link: https://24.kg/english/365982/
views: 110
Print
Related
Bishkek cleared of snow: Municipal services switch to round-the-clock operation
Bishkek will receive 6 billion soms in 2026 — Adylbek Kasymaliev
Bus station to be built near new Osh market in Bishkek
Bishkek city business center to be concentrated in Leninsky district
Bishkek Municipal Inspectorate presents new uniform and expands staff
Clear Sky – 2030 program approved in Bishkek
Bishkek triples in size: Authorities draft new master plan
Road expansion planned at Chui–Kurmanjan Datka intersection in Bishkek
Almost 1.5 million people to live in Bishkek by 2028
Bishkek should be comfortable and livable — Cabinet Chairman
Popular
Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry Kyrgyzstan introduces international standards in pharmaceutical industry
New electricity tariffs in Kyrgyzstan: How much consumers will pay from May 1 New electricity tariffs in Kyrgyzstan: How much consumers will pay from May 1
Kazakhstan closes strategic routes to borders of Kyrgyzstan and China Kazakhstan closes strategic routes to borders of Kyrgyzstan and China
New tariffs in Kyrgyzstan to cover only 45 percent of electricity cost New tariffs in Kyrgyzstan to cover only 45 percent of electricity cost
14 March, Saturday
14:22
Details of death of deputy head of Bailiffs Service in Chon-Aryk reported Details of death of deputy head of Bailiffs Service in...
14:13
MP Shairbek Tashiev questioned at Interior Ministry and released
14:02
About 39 billion soms needed for development of new territories in Bishkek
13:51
Cabinet redistributes powers over regulation of foreign labor
13:35
Women’s rights: Founder of Sezim crisis center receives UN recognition