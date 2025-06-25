Clear Sky – 2030 program approved in Bishkek

The Bishkek City Council has officially approved Clear Sky — 2030 concept during its regular session today, June 25.

The program envisions the underground installation of utility networks, primarily internet cables. According to city officials, this initiative will not only generate a sustainable source of income for the city budget, but also improve the capital’s appearance and help clear the skyline from overhead wires.

The first phase of Clear Sky project will be implemented along eight streets currently undergoing reconstruction. In the future, project titles and funding will be approved on an annual basis.

As most agenda items had already been reviewed by the relevant committees, nearly all decisions during the session were made without further discussion.