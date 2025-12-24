15:06
Bishkek will receive 6 billion soms in 2026 — Adylbek Kasymaliev

In 2026, the Bishkek City Hall will receive an additional 6 billion soms. The Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev announced at a meeting of the Zhogorku Kenesh.

Deputy Dastan Bekeshev recalled that, despite economic growth, the capital still faces serious problems. According to him, the condition of roads in microdistricts and courtyards remains critical — potholes, damaged pavement, lack of quality repairs.

«How can we fix this?» the MP asked the head of the Cabinet.

Adylbek Kasymaliev replied that next year, Bishkek will be allocated an additional 6 billion soms, and the Cabinet intends to focus on solving the most pressing infrastructure issues.

Dastan Bekeshev stressed the need to monitor the effective use of funds, noting that money had been allocated before, but the city had not achieved the expected results.
