Bishkek Municipal Inspectorate presents new uniform and expands staff

The official presentation of the new departmental uniform for the employees of the Municipal Inspectorate took place at the Bishkek City Hall. The new dress, summer and autumn uniforms were demonstrated at the event, attended by the mayor of the capital.

According to the press service of the City Hall, the new uniform is made in black with dark green stripes, complemented by a gray shirt and a cap with the sign of the Municipal Inspectorate. According to Aibek Dzhunushaliev, the new uniform is aimed at increasing the status and recognition of inspectors, and also reflects the specifics of their work.

In the near future, the number of employees will increase from 80 to 105 people. To increase mobility, it is planned to provide them with made in Kyrgyzstan Chevrolet vehicles. In addition, the inspectors received modern technical equipment, including body cameras.

The Municipal Inspectorate carries out a wide range of tasks — from combating illegal trade and control of sanitary conditions to monitoring the condition of facades, sidewalks and urban improvements.

In the first seven months of 2025, almost 20,000 business entities were inspected, more than 6,700 protocols were drawn up for a total of over 53 million soms.
