Bishkek city business center to be concentrated in Leninsky district

Bishkek City Hall presented the city’s General Plan until 2050 to the city’s residents and announced the start of public hearings on the project. They will be held on December 24-25 across city districts.

The document, among other things, contains proposals for the planned development of the territory. They are aimed at «solving existing problems and mitigating the existing negative trends in spatial development and envisage development in western and eastern directions with the aim of redistribution of the load on the city’s urban system».

It is stated that the main principles of the emerging planning structure are sustainable development, efficient use of territorial resources, and the preservation of the capital’s unique natural and ecological system.

The equalization of loads and their more uniform distribution are planned to be implemented taking into account territorial reserves, the majority of which are located in Leninsky and Oktyabrsky districts.

The project proposes a polycentric system of public centers, the development of multifunctional centers along the city’s main thoroughfares, and the completion and creation of new multifunctional centers in each district as the basis for the city’s spatial development.

Specialized planning centers are also identified, linked by key planning axes, including citywide thoroughfares.

The city core, within its historical boundaries, has evolved into an administrative, cultural, and educational center. Bishkek’s capital functions will be strengthened through the creation of Bishkek city business center in Leninsky district, at the intersection of Zhaiyl Baatyr and Alykulov Streets, the document says.

In addition to the city center, multifunctional centers will be created in each district:

in Oktyabrsky district — at the intersection of Eastern Big Chui Canal and Valikhanov Street;

in Pervomaisky district — near the former Prigorodnoye village;

in Sverdlovsky district — at the intersection of Togolok Moldo and Shcherbakov Streets.

The General Plan also includes an administrative center in the southern part of the capital, along Chingiz Aitmatov Avenue, as well as shopping centers—Dordoi, Alamedin, Taalai, Etaloi Stroy, and Osh markets—and medical public centers north of the former village of Novopavlovka, near the former villages of Prigorodnoye and Mayevka, and Seitek Kok Dzhar residential complex.

Furthermore, construction of a national medical cluster is planned in the southern part of the city.

Educational public centers are planned: a campus near the Eastern Big Chui Canal and Dostoevsky Street, and recreational public centers north of the former villages of Rassvet and Orok, near Dostoevsky and Valikhanov Streets.

Sports public centers are planned to be located east of the former village of Prigorodnoye, where a new hippodrome is planned for construction.

Furthermore, the General Plan outlines the establishment of subcenters in the former rural settlements of Novopavlovka and Uchkun.

The document was prepared by the St. Petersburg Research Institute of Perspective Urban Development. The authors include the institute’s directors, Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev and his deputy Azamat Kadyrov, as well as other specialists and officials.

It is noted that the new General Plan is being developed based on a decree from the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

The General Plan of Bishkek is a strategic long-term development document aimed at strengthening the city’s position, establishing the capital as a financial and logistics hub of Central Asia, diversifying the economy, and creating a comfortable urban environment.