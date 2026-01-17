Bishkek cleared of snow: Municipal services switch to round-the-clock operation

Due to heavy snowfall, Bishkek Mayor Aibek Dzhunushaliev personally inspected the city to assess street conditions and monitor the work of municipal services.

During the inspection, the head of the capital issued prompt instructions to relevant departments and emphasized the need for timely and uninterrupted snow removal.

«It is necessary to ensure clean and safe streets for residents and visitors of the capital. All services must work in a coordinated manner and without disruptions,» the mayor said.

The municipal enterprise Tazalyk is operating in an intensified mode. Specialized equipment has been deployed on the streets since early morning, with snow removal and the spreading of anti-icing materials carried out around the clock.

A total of 51 MAZ vehicles, 4 HOWO trucks with plows, 3 front loaders, 34 Belarus tractors, 5 Bobcat units, 5 UKM units, and 3 claw loaders have been mobilized to clear the city.

Municipal services continue their work depending on weather conditions. Residents and visitors of the capital are urged to exercise caution on the roads and to take the ongoing operations with understanding.