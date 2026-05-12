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Chinese doctors to perform free cataract surgeries in Bishkek

From May 18 to 27, 2026, ophthalmologists from the People’s Republic of China will provide free consultations and cataract surgeries at the National Hospital of the Kyrgyz Republic as part of the international project «Express Health — Bright Journey.»

According to the Ministry of Health’s press center, 300 cataract surgeries are planned within the project. The surgeries will be performed on an outpatient basis.

  • Patient registration is open from May 12 to May 18, 2026.
  • Appointment hours: weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Registration phone number: 0555 02 51 71.

To register, patients must provide the following documents and test results:

  • Referral from an ophthalmologist at the place of residence;
  • Chest X-ray;
  • Electrocardiogram (ECG);
  • General blood test, blood sugar test, and urinalysis;
  • Hepatitis B and C markers;
  • For patients under 64 years old — RW (syphilis) test;
  • Identity documents, as well as any available certificates (pensioner ID card, disability status, Mother Heroine certificate, etc.).
link: https://24.kg/english/373473/
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