Modern poultry complex for 1.7 billion soms to be built in Kemin

Ravshanbek Sabirov, head of the National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan, and Askat Abdrakhmanov, CEO of Agro Kush company, signed an investment agreement.

The agreement provides for the expansion of an existing poultry complex by constructing new production facilities in Kemin district of Chui region.

The project includes the construction of 24 poultry houses at two additional sites, as well as a poultry feed production plant with a capacity of 30 tons per hour in Kemin district.

The total investment in the project will exceed 1.7 billion soms. The project aims to develop the agricultural sector, increase production capacity, and create additional jobs in the region.