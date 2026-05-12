13:53
USD 87.45
EUR 102.94
RUB 1.16
English

Modern poultry complex for 1.7 billion soms to be built in Kemin

Ravshanbek Sabirov, head of the National Investment Agency of Kyrgyzstan, and Askat Abdrakhmanov, CEO of Agro Kush company, signed an investment agreement.

The agreement provides for the expansion of an existing poultry complex by constructing new production facilities in Kemin district of Chui region.

The project includes the construction of 24 poultry houses at two additional sites, as well as a poultry feed production plant with a capacity of 30 tons per hour in Kemin district.

The total investment in the project will exceed 1.7 billion soms. The project aims to develop the agricultural sector, increase production capacity, and create additional jobs in the region.
link: https://24.kg/english/373483/
views: 154
Print
Related
Poultry population in Kyrgyzstan reached 8.6 million in 2025
Up to 15,000 tons of chicken meat to be produced annually in Kemin
New poultry farm opened in Bazar-Korgon district
Cabinet Chairman inspects construction of poultry processing plant in Naryn
Largest poultry farm opened in Chui region
12,000 tons of poultry meat to be produced in Issyk-Kul district
Construction of large poultry farm begins in Chui region
Farmers can earn 50,000 soms on mobile poultry farm - Bakyt Torobaev
Restoration of Batken: Construction of poultry farm completed
Kyrgyzstan to test poultry meat for antibiotics
Popular
Informal summit of Organization of Turkic States to be held in Turkistan Informal summit of Organization of Turkic States to be held in Turkistan
WHO warns of possible increase in hantavirus cases WHO warns of possible increase in hantavirus cases
Foreign Presidents congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day Foreign Presidents congratulate Kyrgyzstan on Victory Day
Central Asian leaders to skip Moscow’s May 9 parade for first time in 7 years Central Asian leaders to skip Moscow’s May 9 parade for first time in 7 years
12 May, Tuesday
12:59
Ex-Presidential Envoy Ziyadin Zhamaldinov placed under house arrest Ex-Presidential Envoy Ziyadin Zhamaldinov placed under...
12:47
Presidential salary supplements introduced for scientists in Kyrgyzstan
12:28
Kyrgyzstan updates rules for foreign media operations
12:21
Modern poultry complex for 1.7 billion soms to be built in Kemin
12:15
Kyrgyzstan changes rules for foreigners and labour migrants