Bishkek triples in size: Authorities draft new master plan

Following administrative and territorial reforms, Bishkek’s area has tripled to more than 51,000 hectares. Deputy Minister of Construction, Zamira Kangeldieva, announced at Ted Talk Bishkek: Urban Future city forum.

«A new master plan for Bishkek is currently being developed. We are contributing to its creation in terms of regulatory aspects, improvement, and revision of construction norms. The new norms will include the introduction of solar panels, parking, and mandatory comprehensive development taking into account residential space requirements. We understand that the city’s territory has grown, but the issue of private property is relevant. After all, most of the land is privately owned,» she noted.

Zamira Kangeldieva recalled that a law on renovation is being developed, which provides for the gradual purchase of dilapidated housing and the provision of an equivalent area for the planned development of the territory.

«We are developing urban planning values to prevent speculation and unlawful increases in land prices based on location. The introduction of district coefficients is planned,» she said.
