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4,337.7 billion soms allocated from President’s Fund of Kyrgyzstan in 2025 

According to the approved budget estimate, the President’s Fund of the Kyrgyz Republic had planned expenditures of 4,619.3 billion soms in 2025. Based on presidential directives, 4,337.7 billion soms were actually disbursed.

Of this amount, 1,659.9 billion soms were allocated directly at the place of financing, while 2,677.8 billion soms were distributed through the Presidential Affairs Department.

According to the annual report on the execution of the national budget for 2025 submitted to the Zhogorku Kenesh, the funds were used for socially significant activities, support of athletes for high achievements, financial assistance to families of prominent public figures, one-time payments to certain categories of the Great Patriotic War veterans, medical treatment support, aid to citizens in difficult life situations, families of victims of emergencies, low-income families, social institutions, and infrastructure and equipment purchases.

The breakdown of the 2,677.8 billion soms includes:

  • 12.6 million soms — financial assistance to individuals
  • 63.7 million soms — support for sports and cultural events
  • 26.8 million soms — strengthening of material and technical base
  • 2,574.7 billion soms — improvement of social facilities and construction projects.

The report states that actual expenditures of the President’s Fund for 2025 amounted to 2,677.8 billion soms.
link: https://24.kg/english/373356/
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