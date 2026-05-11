Kyrgyz servicemen participate in Efes 2026 international exercises in Turkey 

Servicemen of the Kyrgyz Republic are taking part in the international military exercises Efes-2026, held in Izmir. The Ministry of Defense reported.

The personnel from military unit 35524 of the South-Western Operational Command were deployed to the exercises. The drills are taking place at the Kartal training range from April 20 to May 21, with military contingents from 17 countries participating.

The main objective of the exercises is to strengthen international military cooperation and exchange experience between armed forces of different nations.

As part of the preparation phase, 28 training sessions were organized focusing on modern combat methods and the use of new technologies.

Participants are currently preparing for the active phase of the multinational exercises.