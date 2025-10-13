11:18
Resource part of budget to be increased by 5.3 billion soms

The resource part of the republican budget will be increased by 5.3 billion soms. Such a decision was made by the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding order was signed by Chairman of the Cabinet Adylbek Kasymaliev.

Under the document, the Ministry of Finance is instructed to increase the resource part of the budget for this year by a total of 5,334,362.5 billion soms, including:

  • 4 billion soms from additional tax revenues;
  • 1,312.5 billion soms from the additional issuance of government securities;
  • 21,862.5 million soms from additional non-tax revenues.

All these funds will be transferred to the Stabilization Fund. The amendments will be incorporated into the Law «On the Republican Budget for 2025 and the Planned Period of 2026–2027.»
